Medical Bills Remain Inaccessible for Many Visually Impaired Americans

(NPR) – Across the U.S., health insurers and health care systems are breaking disability rights laws by sending inaccessible medical bills and notices, a KHN investigation has found. The practice hinders the ability of blind Americans to know what they owe, effectively creating a disability tax on their time and finances. More than 7 million Americans age 16 and older have a visual disability, according to the National Federation of the Blind. And having medical information and bills delivered in an accessible manner is the right of each of those people, protected under various statutes, including the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Affordable Care Act, and the Rehabilitation Act, disability rights legal experts said. (Read More)