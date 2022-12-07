Speedier Drug Approvals Hit Slowdown as FDA Faces Scrutiny

(Associated Press) – Expedited drug approvals slowed this year as the Food and Drug Administration’s controversial accelerated pathway came under new scrutiny from Congress, government watchdogs and some of the agency’s own leaders. With less than a month remaining in the year, the FDA’s drug center has granted 10 accelerated approvals — fewer than the tally in each of the last five years, when use of the program reached all-time highs. The program allows drugs to launch in the U.S. based on promising early results, before they are proven to benefit patients. (Read More)