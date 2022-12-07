Cyberattack on Top Indian Hospital Highlights Security Risk

(Associated Press) – The leading hospital in India’s capital limped back to normalcy on Wednesday after a cyberattack crippled its operations for nearly two weeks. Online registration of patients resumed Tuesday after the hospital was able to access its server and recover lost data. The hospital worked with federal authorities to restore the system and strengthen its defenses. It’s unclear who conducted the Nov. 23 attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or where it originated. (Read More)