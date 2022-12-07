How AI That Powers Chatbots and Search Queries Could Discover New Drugs

(Wall Street Journal) – In their search for new disease-fighting medicines, drug makers have long employed a laborious trial-and-error process to identify the right compounds. But what if artificial intelligence could predict the makeup of a new drug molecule the way Google figures out what you’re searching for, or email programs anticipate your replies—like “Got it, thanks”? That’s the aim of a new approach that uses an AI technique known as natural language processing—?the same technology? that enables OpenAI’s ChatGPT? to ?generate human-like responses?—to analyze and synthesize proteins, which are the building blocks of life and of many drugs. The approach exploits the fact that biological codes have something in common with search queries and email texts: Both are represented by a series of letters. (Read More)