A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
December 30, 2022
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 387, no. 22, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over…but It’s Never Over — Emerging and Reemerging Infectious Diseases” by A.S. Fauci
- “Prescribing Opioids for Pain — The New CDC Clinical Practice Guideline” by D. Dowell, et al.
- “Injustice Disorder” by N.P. Morris
- “Buprenorphine versus Methadone for Opioid Use Disorder in Pregnancy” by E.A. Suarez, et al.