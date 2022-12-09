Can Drugs Treat Addiction? Prisons Offer an Answer

(Wall Street Journal) – Sheriff Peter Koutoujian worked for years to get drugs into Middlesex County jail. Operating the facility northwest of Boston had come to feel like living in a bad rerun, he said. Inmates arrived addicted to opioids, went through detox, lived without drugs and were eventually released. Then they started using again, overdosed and died, or landed back in jail. Mr. Koutoujian aimed to break the cycle with a medication regime that addiction experts say is the most effective known way to curb opioid use. The results so far are promising. (Read More)