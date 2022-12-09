China’s Covid-19 Reversal Sparks Rush for Medicines, Jabs

(Wall Street Journal) – Inquiries on Chinese search engine Baidu.com for fever medication ibuprofen and the phrase “Covid symptoms” began to climb Monday, according to Baidu Inc.’s search index data, two days before the nation’s central health authority issued the order making clear the new rules were to be applied nationwide. Those searches later surged further still, with queries for ibuprofen rising by more than four times in the past week from the prior seven day period. (Read More)