Artificial Intelligence: Crossing the Border Between Health Care and Tech

There's been significant investment in companies creating artificial intelligence (AI) applications for health and health care over the last decade. But while there have been successes, notably in the area of medical imaging, the industry is known more for not yet living up to its potential — think IBM Watson. The slow pace of AI adoption in health care stems from the fact that health AI sits on the border between two large industries, health care and tech. And like the border between two nations, there are significant differences on either side.