Key Partner in Covax Will End Support for Middle-Income Nations

(New York Times) – A key partner in Covax, the organization that has led the effort to bring Covid vaccines to poor and middle-income countries, will stop supplying the shots to a huge part of the global population in the year ahead, and provide them only to the lowest-income nations. The board of governors of Gavi, the nonprofit that supplies immunizations to developing countries, voted at a meeting in Geneva on Thursday to end Covax support for 37 countries, including Egypt and Indonesia, where hundreds of thousands of people have died from the coronavirus. (Read More)