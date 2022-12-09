Key Partner in Covax Will End Support for Middle-Income Nations

December 9, 2022

(New York Times) – A key partner in Covax, the organization that has led the effort to bring Covid vaccines to poor and middle-income countries, will stop supplying the shots to a huge part of the global population in the year ahead, and provide them only to the lowest-income nations. The board of governors of Gavi, the nonprofit that supplies immunizations to developing countries, voted at a meeting in Geneva on Thursday to end Covax support for 37 countries, including Egypt and Indonesia, where hundreds of thousands of people have died from the coronavirus. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, highlights, News, Pharma, Public Health

Ad