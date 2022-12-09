New Dengue Vaccine Approved in Europe

(Wall Street Journal) – European health regulators cleared a new dengue vaccine from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., a decision that could pave the way for its use around the world against the devastating mosquito-borne virus. The European Commission approved the two-dose shot in people ages 4 years and older, Takeda said Thursday. The approval of the vaccine, called Qdenga, is likely to speed its review in many countries outside Europe, such as Mexico, Argentina and Thailand, where dengue is endemic. Indonesia approved the Takeda shot’s use last summer in people 6 to 45 years. (Read More)