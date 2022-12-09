More Warnings of Substantial Rise in Type 2 Diabetes in Youth

(Medscape) – There has been a significant increase in early onset type 2 diabetes in teens and young adults around the world, and in particular, in nations with low-middle and intermediate sociodemographic indices, and in women under 30 years of age, a new study has shown. The surge was seen from 1990 to 2019 among those aged 15 to 39, say Jinchi Xie, of the Harbin Medical University in Heilongjiang Province, China, and colleagues, who reported their findings in BMJ. Prior research conducted in high-income nations has also indicated a significant rise in the prevalence or incidence of type 2 diabetes in youth, the investigators note. (Read More)