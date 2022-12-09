Hospitals in the US Are the Fullest They’ve Been Throughout the Pandemic–But It’s Not Just Covid

(CNN) – Hospitals are more full than they’ve been throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. But as respiratory virus season surges across the US, it’s much more than Covid that’s filling beds this year. More than 80% of hospital beds are in use nationwide, jumping 8 percentage points in the past two weeks. (Read More)