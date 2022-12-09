A Strange Pandemic for John Hollis, Naturally Immune to COVID

(The Seattle Times) – What Hollis and Liotta’s team know now is that Hollis had COVID, but he never knew it. His body detected the virus and began manufacturing antibodies far more potent than other people’s. Later, as the virus mutated into different variants, those variants eluded some people’s antibodies by shape-shifting the outer spikes that their body was watching for. But Hollis’s blood is looking for more than just the outer spikes. He has an unusually high number of antibodies, and they last. (Read More)