Base Editing: Revolutionary Therapy Clears Girl’s Incurable Cancer

(BBC) – A teenage girl’s incurable cancer has been cleared from her body in the first use of a revolutionary new type of medicine. All other treatments for Alyssa’s leukaemia had failed. So doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital used “base editing” to perform a feat of biological engineering to build her a new living drug. Six months later the cancer is undetectable, but Alyssa is still being monitored in case it comes back. (Read More)