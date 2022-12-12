Authorities Are Urging Indoor Masking in Major Cities as the ‘Tripledemic’ Rages

(NPR) – Public health officials are revisiting the topic of indoor masking, as three highly contagious respiratory viruses take hold during the holiday season. Over the past few weeks, a surge in cases of COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus — known as RSV — has been sickening millions of Americans, overwhelming emergency rooms and even causing a cold medicine shortage. The triple threat has been called a “tripledemic” by some health experts. (Read More)