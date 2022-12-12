Flu Causes Huge Spike in Child Hospitalizations in Canada

(Nature) – Clinicians and parents in Canada are watching with concern as paediatric hospitalizations for seasonal influenza climb — at present, they are at more than ten times the normal rate for this time of year. In late November, weekly admissions were 50% higher than at the record peak for at least the past seven flu seasons (see ‘Severe flu’). “The younger age group is being hit unusually hard for this time of year,” says Alyson Kelvin, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada. Unusually, flu-based hospitalizations are currently higher for children aged 0–4 years than for people aged over 65. (Read More)