KHN Investigation: The System Feds Rely on to Stop Repeat Health Fraud Is Broken

(Kaiser Health News) – The federal system meant to stop health care business owners and executives from repeatedly bilking government health programs fails to do so, a KHN investigation has found. That means people are once again tapping into Medicaid, Medicare, and other taxpayer-funded federal health programs after being legally banned because of fraudulent or illegal behavior. (Read More)