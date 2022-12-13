Ukraine: Doctors from Occupied City Open Hospital in Kyiv

(Associated Press) – A nurse wounded by a Russian sniper was spirited out wrapped in sheets. Another, sickened by the thought of working for the people who destroyed his home, sneaked out a side door and walked out through Mariupol's shattered streets. Doctors shed their scrubs for street clothes. And one by one, the staff of the largest hospital in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine slipped away as Russian forces seized control of the city's center. Months later, around 30 staff members from Mariupol's Hospital No. 2 have reassembled in Kyiv. Along with 30 specialists from a cardiac hospital in Kramatorsk, a Donetsk city that remains under Ukraine's control, they are opening a pared-down version of a public hospital to help displaced Ukrainians in need of care.