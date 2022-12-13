New £105m Scheme Aims to Speed Up Diagnosis of Rare Genetic Diseases in Newborns

(Evening Standard) – Genomics England will sequence the genomes of 100,000 newborn children – which involves the study of people’s DNA – for rare conditions, after the Government provided £105million in funding for the research, it was announced on Tuesday. The Newborn Genomes Programme will assess the feasibility and effectiveness of using whole genome sequencing to diagnose hundreds of genetic diseases that affect thousands of newborn babies each year. (Read More)