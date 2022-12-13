‘Make People Better’: The CRISPR Babies Story You Probably Don’t Know, And How It Was Filmed in Real-Time

(STAT News) – With never-before-seen footage, audio recordings, and interviews with key participants, it casts doubt on the dominant narrative of Chinese scientist He Jiankui as a “rogue” actor, which emerged in the wake of revelations that he had conducted experiments that led to the birth of the first humans with intentionally manipulated genomes. It focuses instead on the forces in China and within the global scientific community that shaped He’s ultimately disastrous ambitions, forces that the film shows to very much still be at work in the world. (Read More)