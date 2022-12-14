Hospice Care Needs Saving

(STAT News) – Hospice in America is gravely ill. An extensive investigation jointly published by The New Yorker and ProPublica documented outright fraud, predatory practices, and flagrant mistreatment by specific publicly traded and private equity-owned hospice companies. As a palliative care physician who has contributed to hospice care and kept my finger on its pulse for more than four decades, I have been dismayed to witness the increasing frequency and severity in lapses in this type of care. (Read More)