China Covid: Hospitals Under Strain in Wave of Infections

(BBC) – China’s hospitals are already under so much pressure, following the country’s rapid 180-degree shift in Covid policy, that doctors and nurses could be infecting patients. It seems frontline medical workers are being told to come in even if they have the virus themselves because of staff shortages. A Chinese professor specialising in health policy has been monitoring the crisis in his home country from Yale University in the United States. (Read More)