Hundreds of Incarcerated People Are Dying of Hep C–Even Though We Have a Simple Cure

(STAT News) – STAT's investigation found that 1,013 people died of hepatitis C-related complications in states' custody in the six years after the first cure, a Gilead antiviral drug called Sovaldi, hit the market in late 2013. This tally, based on an analysis of 27,674 highly restricted death records, has never before been reported. Many of those 1,013 people were not serving life sentences; they would likely have had the chance to return home, reapply for jobs, and reconnect with parents, spouses, and children — or, in Ritchie's case, his one grandchild, Gabe.