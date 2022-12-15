Despite Federal Disclosure Rules, State Prisons Hide Information on Hepatitis C-Related Deaths

(STAT News) – It’s virtually impossible to get information from states and correctional facilities about why people die in prison. For more than two years, STAT endeavored to document the number of incarcerated people who died due to complications from hepatitis C, part of a broad investigation into prisons’ failures to prevent avoidable death and suffering related to the condition. Prison systems fought our attempts at every turn. (Read More)