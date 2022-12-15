As Workers Battle Cancer, the Government Admits Its Limit for a Deadly Chemical Is Too High

(ProPublica) – Goodyear shipped both specimens to a lab to measure the amount of a chemical called ortho-toluidine. The results, reviewed by ProPublica, showed that the worker had enough of it in his body to put him at an increased risk for bladder cancer — and that was before his shift. After, his levels were nearly five times as high. It’s no secret that the plant’s workers are being exposed to poison. Government scientists began testing their urine more than 30 years ago. (Read More)