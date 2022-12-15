You Can Order Free COVID Tests Again by Mail

(NPR) – Americans can order four more free COVID-19 tests through the mail, starting on Thursday. It’s part of the Biden administration’s plan to deal with an increase in COVID cases sparked by indoor holiday gatherings. The tests can be ordered on COVIDtests[dot]gov and will start to ship the week of Dec. 19, a senior administration official told reporters on a conference call. The government is urging people to test themselves when they have symptoms, and before visiting with family. (Read More)