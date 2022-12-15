Primary Care Physicians Try to Give Their All–Until They Can’t. It’s Time to Flip the Archetype to Teamwork

(STAT News) – Suicide is complex, and I know that other issues contributed to Skip’s death. Still, I wonder if things might have turned out differently if he hadn’t given so much of himself to his work. And it disturbed me that many of the attributes we lauded in Skip — dedication, accessibility, commitment — may have harmed him. Covid-19 swept through Chelsea, Mass., the community our health center serves, like a fire in dry grass. Adrenaline got us through the first surge. But over time, the pandemic magnified the essential dysfunction of primary care. (Read More)