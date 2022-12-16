RSV Wave Hammering Hospitals–But Vaccines And Treatments Are Coming

(Nature) – In the past few months, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been sending children under the age of 5 to hospital at alarming rates in the United States and Europe. As paediatric units fill beyond capacity, and physicians contend with a ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, influenza and COVID-19, some have been calling for a state of emergency to be declared. RSV, which inflames the smallest airways of the lungs, is the only one of the three respiratory illnesses for which there are not yet any approved vaccines — but that could soon change. (Read More)