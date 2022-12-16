Most Texas Pregnancy-Related Deaths Preventable, Disproportionately Affected Black Women

(Dallas Morning News) – Most pregnancy-related deaths in 2019 were preventable and disproportionately affected Black Texans, according to a long-awaited state report released on Thursday. The deaths were primarily driven by hemorrhage, mental health conditions and blood clots during pregnancy and in the year after. Mental health conditions, discrimination and violence all played a role. Advocates said the report by the Texas Maternal and Morbidity Review Committee underscores how the state must do more to aid pregnant Texans and address disparities. (Read More)