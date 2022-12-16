Changing the Way We Think About Rapid Tests

(Axios) – The COVID-19 rapid tests that public health officials are counting on to help fight a wintertime surge may not give an on-the-spot picture of whether a person is infected. And that could influence the way people approach the holiday season. Driving the news: The FDA last month urged repeat testing after a negative result to reduce the risk of missing an infection amid concerns rapid tests aren’t sensitive enough for early detection. (Read More)