Strep Infections Join RSV and Flu in Intense Respiratory-Illness Season

(Wall Street Journal) – Health officials in the U.S. and abroad said they are exploring a possible increase in serious strep A bacterial infections among children, the latest respiratory infection to circulate broadly ahead of the holidays. An early surge in common respiratory viruses including respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, and influenza has put pressure on families, schools and children's hospitals in recent weeks.