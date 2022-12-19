The UK Is Enduring an Onslaught of Scarlet Fever. Is the US Next?

(Wired) – The pathogen that attacked Rory and sent him into sepsis, an overwhelming immune-system response to infection, was group A streptococcus, bacteria that cause strep throat and live on skin and in the throat lining. It’s the same pathogen that has killed 19 children and teens in the United Kingdom in the past few weeks during a brutal wave of strep infections. One of the mysteries of that outbreak is why the UK has been hit so hard, and why the US—much larger and with a more fragmented health care system—has not. (Read More)