Why Many Older Women Are Getting Pap Tests They Don’t Need

(New York Times) – The guidelines specify that women at average risk can stop cervical cancer screening after age 65 if, within the past 10 years, they have had three consecutive negative Pap tests or two consecutive negative HPV tests (which can be done at the same time as a Pap). The most recent negative tests must have been performed within five years. Women who’ve had hysterectomies and no previous precancerous lesions can also forgo screening. (Read More)