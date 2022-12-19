We Finally Have New Drugs for Sickle Cell Disease. Why Are So Few Patients Taking Them?

Behind Oxbryta's underwhelming first three years is debate over its expense and effectiveness, along with a long history of bias against sickle cell patients within the medical establishment, and red tape from insurers. Many doctors say Global Blood Therapeutics, Oxbryta's inventor, has been charging around $125,000 per year for a drug that is, at best, modestly effective. But GBT and many advocates, including some physicians, say the U.S. has simply failed to invest in the kind of health infrastructure and equity that would allow a sickle cell drug — any sickle cell drug — to reach patients.