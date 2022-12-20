Diabetes Treatments Are Improving. Racial Disparities Are Wider Than Ever

(STAT News) – Despite advancements in insulin treatments over the past three decades, disparities in outcomes have widened among people with diabetes taking them, a new study found. For example, the share of Mexican Americans taking insulin who achieved good blood-sugar control sharply dropped to 10% during the period of 2013 to 2020 from 25% during 1988 to 1994, researchers reported Tuesday in JAMA Network Open. (Read More)