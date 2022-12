Google Will Soon Translate Your Doctor’s Terrible Handwriting

(The Verge) – Google is developing an AI model that can decipher difficult-to-read handwriting, with a focus on notes and prescriptions written by doctors. During its annual conference in India on Monday, the search giant announced that it was working with pharmacists on an AI-powered machine learning model that can decode messily written medical notes (via TechCrunch). (Read More)