A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
January 6, 2023
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 48, no. 12, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Does Overruling Roe Discriminate against Women (of Colour)?” by Joona Räsänen, Claire Gothreau and Kasper Lippert-Rasmussen
- “Public Attitudes about equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation: A Randomised Experiment of Race-Based versus Novel Place-Based Frames” by Harald Schmidt, et al.
- “Protecting Privacy in mandatory Reporting of infectious Diseases during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Perspectives from a Developing Country” by Gürkan Sert, Ertunç Mega and Ay?egül Karaca Dedeo?lu
- “The Ethics of Semantics in Medicine” by David Shaw, Alex Manara and Anne Laure Dalle Ave