US Seizes Enough Fentanyl in 2022 to Kill Every American

(BBC) – US federal drug agents say they seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every American. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says they intercepted 379m potentially deadly fentanyl doses, which is just two milligrams. The DEA described the highly addictive substance, which is 50 times more powerful than heroin, as the deadliest drug threat facing the US. The agency says most of the fentanyl is trafficked into the US from Mexico. (Read More)