‘We Made a Mistake.’ Omicron Origin Study Retracted After Widespread Criticism

(Science) – A paper published earlier this month by Science claiming the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 arose gradually, across a broad area of Africa, before it was detected was retracted today by its authors. In a retraction notice, all 87 researchers involved in the paper acknowledged that crucial genome sequences on which the study based its conclusions were a result of contamination. “We made a mistake and that is bitter,” says senior author Felix Drexler of Charité University Hospital in Berlin. (Read More)