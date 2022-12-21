Infectious Disease Board Recommends Hospitals Stop Screening Asymptomatic Patients for Covid-19

December 21, 2022

(STAT News) – An influential board of infectious disease physicians recommended Wednesday that hospitals and other health care facilities stop routinely screening asymptomatic patients for Covid-19, saying the potential risks of screenings now outweigh the benefits. The new guidelines from the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America’s board of directors may prove controversial. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Informed Consent, News, Public Health

Ad