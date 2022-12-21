Infectious Disease Board Recommends Hospitals Stop Screening Asymptomatic Patients for Covid-19

(STAT News) – An influential board of infectious disease physicians recommended Wednesday that hospitals and other health care facilities stop routinely screening asymptomatic patients for Covid-19, saying the potential risks of screenings now outweigh the benefits. The new guidelines from the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America’s board of directors may prove controversial. (Read More)