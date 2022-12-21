The Crispr Baby Scientist Is Back. Here’s What He’s Doing Next

(Wired) – In recent months, He has taken to Twitter and the Chinese social media platform Weibo to publicize his next steps. Previously a researcher at Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, He says he has started a new, independent lab in Beijing and wants to pursue gene therapy—an approach that attempts to correct inherited diseases by replacing faulty genes with new, healthy versions—as well as gene editing. In an email interview with WIRED, He said he wants to help families with rare diseases but plans to treat people who already have these disorders, not prevent them by making heritable changes to embryos as he did with the Crispr babies. (Read More)