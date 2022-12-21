It’s Time to Focus on Reproductive Longevity Research

The consequences of reproductive aging are profound, yet we don't understand the most basic things about it—what sets it in motion, why it varies so much between individuals, or why it happens so early. Persistent societal taboos, systemic sex bias in biomedical research, and massive underfunding for research have limited progress in addressing these problems. In 2023, however, multiple forces in society will finally converge to expand funding for female-focused research and leverage scientific breakthroughs to extend reproductive longevity.