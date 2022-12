Many Hospitals Get Big Drug Discounts. That Doesn’t Mean Markdowns for Patients.

(Wall Street Journal) – A decades-old federal program that offered big drug discounts to a small number of hospitals to help low-income patients now benefits some of the most successful nonprofit health systems in the U.S. Under the program, hospitals buy drugs at reduced prices and sell them to patients and their insurers for much more, often at facilities in affluent communities. (Read More)