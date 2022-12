As Covid Deaths Climb, Even Seniors Skip the Latest Booster

(New York Times) – Across the United States, where about 94 percent of people 65 and older had their initial Covid vaccines, only 36 percent have received the updated shot, known as the bivalent booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Seniors have offered an array of explanations: They were unaware of it, unable to find it or unconvinced of its value. (Read More)