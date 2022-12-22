U.S. Life Expectancy Falls for Second Straight Year as Drug Overdose and Covid Deaths Take Toll

(STAT News) – Life expectancy for Americans fell for the second straight year in 2021, largely driven by increases in deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A baby born in the U.S. in 2021 has a life expectancy of 76.4 years, down from 77 years in 2020 and the lowest level the CDC has recorded since 1996. (Read More)