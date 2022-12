Study: Black Patients Lack Access to Newer, Safer Heart Procedures

(UPI) – Black patients do not have the same level of access to new, safer procedures for heart surgery as White patients do, giving them dramatically higher odds of complications or death, a new study says. Researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, N.Y., underscored as "troubling" the findings published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open.