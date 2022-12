Parents Brace for the Next Turn on a Roller Coaster of Viruses

(Axios) – An ominous rise in COVID cases has parents bracing for another wave of illness — even as flu season appears to be peaking and RSV is on the decline. Why it matters: We’re in a season of back-to-back-to-back sucker punches from respiratory viruses that are hitting young children earlier — and harder — than usual. (Read More)