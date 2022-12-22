Federal Judge Rules Against HHS Program Allowing Teens Confidential Birth Control
(The Hill) – A federal judge in Texas set aside a rule allowing teenagers to access birth control from providers participating in a federal family planning program without their parents’ permission. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk on Tuesday likely means that teenagers who receive care through the Title X family planning program will no longer be allowed to do so confidentially. (Read More)