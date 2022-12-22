Maiden Pharmaceuticals: Gambia Panel Says India Firm Culpable for Cough Syrup Deaths

(BBC) – A parliamentary committee in The Gambia has recommended prosecution of the Indian manufacturer of cough syrups suspected of causing the deaths of at least 70 children in the country. It said Maiden Pharmaceuticals should be held accountable for exporting what it called contaminated medicine. The WHO had issued an alert in October advising regulators to stop the sale of the syrups. (Read More)