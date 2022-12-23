Chinese Pharmacies Struggle to Stock Medication as Covid Spreads

(Wall Street Journal) – Pharmacies across China reported shortages of ibuprofen, paracetamol and other fever medication as the country struggles to cope with a surge of Covid-19 cases, weeks after Beijing abandoned its three-year effort to contain the fast-spreading virus. Officials in Beijing deny that there is a shortage of drugs or medical equipment and have brushed aside offers of help from the U.S. to supply vaccines and other medical goods. (Read More)